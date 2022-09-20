Reviewing Societal CDMO (NASDAQ:SCTL) and Longeveron (NASDAQ:LGVN)

Societal CDMO (NASDAQ:SCTL – Get Rating) and Longeveron (NASDAQ:LGVN – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Societal CDMO and Longeveron’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Societal CDMO $75.36 million 1.24 -$11.37 million ($0.25) -6.60 Longeveron $1.31 million 71.29 -$17.05 million ($0.89) -5.00

Societal CDMO has higher revenue and earnings than Longeveron. Societal CDMO is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Longeveron, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Societal CDMO -15.64% -32.60% -8.53% Longeveron -1,414.09% -58.50% -50.02%

Risk and Volatility

This table compares Societal CDMO and Longeveron’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Societal CDMO has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Longeveron has a beta of 0.04, suggesting that its share price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Societal CDMO and Longeveron, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Societal CDMO 0 0 1 0 3.00 Longeveron 0 0 2 0 3.00

Longeveron has a consensus price target of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 214.61%. Given Longeveron’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Longeveron is more favorable than Societal CDMO.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

58.2% of Societal CDMO shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.2% of Longeveron shares are held by institutional investors. 7.8% of Societal CDMO shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 41.6% of Longeveron shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Societal CDMO beats Longeveron on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Societal CDMO

Societal CDMO, Inc., a contract development and manufacturing organization, engages in the research and development, manufacturing, and packaging for various therapeutic dosage forms primarily in the small molecule therapeutic development in the United States and internationally. It provides therapeutic development, end-to-end regulatory support, clinical and commercial manufacturing, aseptic fill/finish, lyophilization, packaging and logistics services to the global pharmaceutical market. The company was formerly known as Recro Pharma, Inc. and changed its name to Societal CDMO, Inc. in March 2022. Societal CDMO, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Exton, Pennsylvania.

About Longeveron

Longeveron Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops cellular therapies for aging-related and life-threatening conditions. The company's lead investigational product is the LOMECEL-B, a cell-based therapy product that is derived from culture-expanded medicinal signaling cells that are sourced from bone marrow of young healthy adult donors. It is conducting Phase 1 and 2 clinical trials in various indications, such as aging frailty, alzheimer's disease, metabolic syndrome, acute respiratory distress syndrome, and hypoplastic left heart syndrome. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Miami, Florida.

