Reviewing Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS) & Venus Acquisition (NASDAQ:VENA)

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) and Venus Acquisition (NASDAQ:VENA – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Thoughtworks and Venus Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Thoughtworks -12.27% -16.86% -7.87% Venus Acquisition N/A N/A -1.50%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Thoughtworks and Venus Acquisition’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Thoughtworks $1.07 billion 3.69 -$23.62 million ($0.52) -24.42 Venus Acquisition N/A N/A -$810,000.00 N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Venus Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Thoughtworks.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Thoughtworks and Venus Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Thoughtworks 0 3 9 0 2.75 Venus Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Thoughtworks presently has a consensus target price of $24.04, indicating a potential upside of 89.30%. Given Thoughtworks’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Thoughtworks is more favorable than Venus Acquisition.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

18.7% of Thoughtworks shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.0% of Venus Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.9% of Thoughtworks shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Venus Acquisition beats Thoughtworks on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Thoughtworks

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses. It offers enterprise modernization, platforms, and cloud services, including modernization strategy and execution, digital platform strategy and engineering organization transformation, cloud modernization, cloud-native application support and evolution, and platform assessment and remediation; and customer experience, product, and design services comprising idea to market, customer experience strategy, product management transformation, and product design and delivery. The company also provides data and artificial intelligence services, such as data strategy, intelligent products, data platforms and data mesh, continuous delivery for machine learning, and data governance; and digital transformation and operations services, which include delivery transformation, digital fluency, organization transformation, value-driven portfolio management, technology strategy, executive advisory, and digital foundations training. It serves its clients in various industry verticals, including technology and business services; energy, public, and health services; retail and consumer; financial services and insurance; and automotive, travel, and transportation. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Venus Acquisition

Venus Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, and business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the Internet and high technology, financial technology, clean energy, health care, consumer and retail, energy and resources, food processing, manufacturing, and education sectors in Asian market. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

