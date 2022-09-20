Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) Price Target Cut to $7.00 by Analysts at Alliance Global Partners

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Alliance Global Partners from $8.50 to $7.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Rimini Street Stock Down 2.0 %

RMNI stock opened at $4.81 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $421.11 million, a P/E ratio of 6.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.84. Rimini Street has a 52 week low of $4.19 and a 52 week high of $11.52.

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $101.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.86 million. Rimini Street had a negative return on equity of 96.56% and a net margin of 19.08%. On average, analysts expect that Rimini Street will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Rimini Street

Institutional Trading of Rimini Street

In related news, EVP Nancy Lyskawa sold 11,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.87, for a total transaction of $58,293.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 84,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,834.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, President Sebastian Grady sold 6,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.83, for a total transaction of $36,530.78. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 139,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $814,864.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Nancy Lyskawa sold 11,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.87, for a total transaction of $58,293.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,834.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 25,748 shares of company stock valued at $139,643 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 44.51% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RMNI. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Rimini Street by 287.1% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 113,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 84,405 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. acquired a new position in Rimini Street in the 2nd quarter valued at about $445,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Rimini Street by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Rimini Street in the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Conifer Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Rimini Street by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Conifer Management L.L.C. now owns 4,183,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,140,000 after purchasing an additional 183,095 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

Rimini Street Company Profile

Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products, services, and support for various industries. The company offers software support services for Oracle and SAP enterprise software products. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific.

