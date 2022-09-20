Ritocoin Price Tops $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (RITO)

Ritocoin (RITO) traded 29.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 20th. Over the last seven days, Ritocoin has traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ritocoin has a total market cap of $65,252.36 and $15.00 worth of Ritocoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ritocoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.58 or 0.00123440 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005236 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005235 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002344 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $167.27 or 0.00875800 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Ritocoin Profile
Ritocoin’s total supply is 1,720,596,321 coins and its circulating supply is 1,708,213,638 coins. Ritocoin’s official Twitter account is @ritocoin. The official website for Ritocoin is ritocoin.org.
Buying and Selling Ritocoin
