Riverbridge Partners LLC Has $36.66 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Riverbridge Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,759 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $36,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Shilanski & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 450 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 3.9% in the first quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank grew its holdings in Alphabet by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 13,586 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,946,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 111 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, InTrack Investment Management Inc raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 919 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $103.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.35 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.08. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.86 and a twelve month high of $152.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $113.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. The business had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $27.26 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,109 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total value of $2,402,914.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,484,117.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total transaction of $2,402,914.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,484,117.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,658,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,536 shares of company stock worth $15,729,998 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $143.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen lowered their price target on Alphabet from $300.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $158.75 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $140.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.05.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.