Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 533 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,026 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 1.6% of Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PG. TPG Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.4% in the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 21,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,020,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 5.1% in the second quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 24,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,457,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 31.4% during the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 12,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 3,080 shares during the period. Finally, Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 12.1% during the second quarter. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. 63.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $232,046.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,770.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 10,397 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $1,517,962.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $635,538. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $232,046.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,770.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 289,321 shares of company stock worth $42,559,426. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Evercore ISI set a $170.00 target price on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays dropped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Procter & Gamble to $153.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.93.

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $137.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $143.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $129.50 and a 52 week high of $165.35. The stock has a market cap of $329.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.67% and a net margin of 18.39%. The company had revenue of $19.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $0.913 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.82%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

