Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) PT Lowered to $53.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Needham & Company LLC from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen began coverage on Roblox in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set an underperform rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark dropped their price target on Roblox from $45.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Roblox from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Roblox from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Roblox from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Roblox presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.78.

Shares of NYSE:RBLX opened at $37.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.57 and its 200 day moving average is $38.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $20.24 billion, a PE ratio of -39.06 and a beta of 1.89. Roblox has a 1 year low of $21.65 and a 1 year high of $141.60.

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $639.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.43 million. Roblox had a negative net margin of 25.11% and a negative return on equity of 95.60%. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Roblox will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Roblox news, insider Manuel Bronstein sold 2,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total transaction of $122,673.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 808,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,426,241.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Roblox news, insider Manuel Bronstein sold 2,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total transaction of $122,673.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 808,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,426,241.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Han Kim sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.65, for a total transaction of $2,482,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,354,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,237,668.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 709,960 shares of company stock worth $30,377,942. Insiders own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RBLX. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in Roblox by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 3,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Roblox by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Roblox by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Roblox by 1,882.4% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new position in Roblox in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

