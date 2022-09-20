Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Rockwell Medical to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th.

Rockwell Medical Price Performance

Shares of RMTI opened at $1.44 on Friday. Rockwell Medical has a one year low of $1.17 and a one year high of $7.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.42.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Rockwell Medical ( NASDAQ:RMTI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.25. Rockwell Medical had a negative net margin of 43.33% and a negative return on equity of 395.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.99) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Medical will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Medical by 24.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 281,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 55,700 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Medical by 20.8% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 535,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 92,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Medical by 39.7% during the first quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,130,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after buying an additional 1,173,150 shares in the last quarter.

About Rockwell Medical

Rockwell Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a biopharmaceutical company that targets end-stage renal disease and chronic kidney disease with therapies and products for the treatment of iron deficiency and hemodialysis in the United States and internationally. The company offers Triferic Dialysate and Triferic AVNU, an iron therapy that replaces iron and maintains hemoglobin in dialysis patients without increasing iron stores.

