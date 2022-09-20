ROOBEE (ROOBEE) Price Tops $0.0007

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 20th. Over the last week, ROOBEE has traded 9.9% lower against the US dollar. ROOBEE has a market cap of $3.06 million and approximately $790,894.00 worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ROOBEE coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.94 or 0.00088691 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.51 or 0.00075934 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00020650 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000549 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00031721 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00007835 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000271 BTC.

ROOBEE Profile

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 10th, 2019. ROOBEE’s total supply is 5,400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,102,063,740 coins. ROOBEE’s official message board is medium.com/@roobee_invest. ROOBEE’s official Twitter account is @Roobee_invest and its Facebook page is accessible here. ROOBEE’s official website is roobee.io.

ROOBEE Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Roobee describes itself as a blockchain-based investment platform that allows people to make investments starting from $10. Roobee uses AI and blockchain to provide its users with transparent records and personalized investment product choices. Roobee blockchain infrastructure is powered by Ethereum blockchain and Roobeechain – a permissioned blockchain based on HyperLedger, with the goal of providing users with data privacy without compromising transparency and security.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROOBEE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ROOBEE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ROOBEE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

