Rothschild Investment Corp IL Has $1.05 Million Stock Position in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its stake in shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL owned 0.08% of Cohu worth $1,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Cohu by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 36,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Cohu by 33.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 51,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 12,943 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Cohu by 13.7% in the first quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,028,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,448,000 after acquiring an additional 124,200 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cohu during the first quarter worth about $355,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Cohu by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Cohu Stock Performance

NASDAQ:COHU opened at $27.49 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 1.55. Cohu, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.06 and a twelve month high of $39.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.06.

Insider Transactions at Cohu

Cohu ( NASDAQ:COHU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $217.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.77 million. Cohu had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Cohu, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Thomas D. Kampfer sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $186,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 56,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,739,069. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COHU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Cohu to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cohu in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Cohu from $46.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Cohu from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.63.

Cohu Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors.

