Rothschild Investment Corp IL Has $1.62 Million Stock Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 272.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,246 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 10,421 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 645.8% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 179 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 114.6% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 191 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total value of $119,462.63. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,517,636.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.91, for a total transaction of $1,509,086.81. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 136,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,311,793.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 959 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total value of $119,462.63. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,517,636.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Up 3.4 %

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $124.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $117.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.30.

Shares of TROW stock opened at $113.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.29. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.72 and a twelve month high of $223.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.25.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.85). The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 33.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 46.33%.

About T. Rowe Price Group

(Get Rating)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.