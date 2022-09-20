Rothschild Investment Corp IL Has $714,000 Position in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL cut its holdings in shares of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 675 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL owned about 0.22% of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 16,300.0% during the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 12.2% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period.

VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ESPO opened at $43.95 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.47 and a 200-day moving average of $51.04. VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF has a 1 year low of $43.37 and a 1 year high of $76.98.

