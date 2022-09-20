Rothschild Investment Corp IL Has $950,000 Holdings in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL reduced its stake in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,037 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,080 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Fluor were worth $950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fluor during the first quarter worth $47,000. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fluor during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV acquired a new position in shares of Fluor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $138,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Fluor by 596.3% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,698 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 5,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fluor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 93.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FLR opened at $26.17 on Tuesday. Fluor Co. has a 12-month low of $14.41 and a 12-month high of $31.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.61.

Fluor ( NYSE:FLR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.18). Fluor had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Fluor Co. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Fluor from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $26.00 price objective on Fluor in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.25.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

