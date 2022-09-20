Rothschild Investment Corp IL Increases Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KMB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 5.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,386,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,372,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481,780 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,052,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,243,722,000 after purchasing an additional 194,143 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 9.5% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,228,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,033,000 after buying an additional 1,056,127 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 7.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,445,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,678,000 after buying an additional 397,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 20.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,422,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,719,000 after buying an additional 746,907 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $122.82 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $131.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.32. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $117.32 and a fifty-two week high of $145.79. The firm has a market cap of $41.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.31.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 249.60%. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.71%.

KMB has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group increased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays reduced their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.15.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

