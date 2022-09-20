Rothschild Investment Corp IL Purchases 1,532 Shares of Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its holdings in shares of Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,710 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL owned 0.08% of Caleres worth $806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Caleres during the first quarter valued at approximately $15,766,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Caleres by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,077,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $20,830,000 after acquiring an additional 236,500 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Caleres by 92.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 451,231 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,722,000 after acquiring an additional 217,055 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Caleres by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 596,652 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $13,532,000 after purchasing an additional 176,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Caleres by 4.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,840,810 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $74,243,000 after purchasing an additional 171,567 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

Caleres Price Performance

Caleres stock opened at $25.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $927.64 million, a P/E ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.84. Caleres, Inc. has a one year low of $17.82 and a one year high of $31.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.87.

Caleres Announces Dividend

Caleres ( NYSE:CAL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.06. Caleres had a return on equity of 57.75% and a net margin of 6.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Caleres, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Caleres’s payout ratio is 5.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Caleres from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. TheStreet downgraded Caleres from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Caleres in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Caleres to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 1,201 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $36,054.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 513,701 shares in the company, valued at $15,421,304.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Caleres news, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 1,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $36,054.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 513,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,421,304.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 34,514 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total value of $1,045,429.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 514,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,596,381.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,040 shares of company stock worth $1,236,110 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Caleres Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, Canada, China, and Guam. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products to women, men, and children.

Featured Stories

