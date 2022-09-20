Rothschild Investment Corp IL Reduces Holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL lowered its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $1,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the second quarter worth approximately $162,000. DnB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 19,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Cboe Global Markets by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 4,971 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the 1st quarter worth $937,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Cboe Global Markets by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 36,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,217,000 after purchasing an additional 5,607 shares during the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Cboe Global Markets

In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.28, for a total transaction of $146,898.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,251.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cboe Global Markets Price Performance

CBOE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $146.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.00.

CBOE stock opened at $120.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $120.57 and a 200-day moving average of $117.09. The company has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.19 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.82 and a 12-month high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.02). Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm had revenue of $424.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is currently 98.97%.

About Cboe Global Markets

(Get Rating)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.