Rothschild Investment Corp IL Sells 9,157 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL cut its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,915 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 9,157 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Altimeter Capital Management LP grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 167.5% in the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 30,760,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,193,422,000 after purchasing an additional 19,260,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $594,489,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 23,796,816 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $849,070,000 after acquiring an additional 8,647,468 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $199,606,000. Finally, Accel Growth Fund IV Associates L.L.C. bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the first quarter worth about $191,981,000. 71.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE UBER opened at $31.49 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.24 and its 200 day moving average is $27.77. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.90 and a fifty-two week high of $48.88.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($1.08). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 39.39% and a negative return on equity of 69.83%. The company had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 105.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $133,344.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 142,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,562,976. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

UBER has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Uber Technologies from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Uber Technologies from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.45.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

