Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Price Target to $35.00

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 44.75% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Thursday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Baker Hughes presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.05.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Baker Hughes Stock Performance

Baker Hughes stock opened at $24.18 on Tuesday. Baker Hughes has a 12-month low of $22.30 and a 12-month high of $39.78. The company has a market capitalization of $24.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.23 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Baker Hughes ( NYSE:BKR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.11). Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 2.27%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Baker Hughes news, Director Michael R. Dumais bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.39 per share, for a total transaction of $243,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 24,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,189.03. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Baker Hughes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BKR. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Baker Hughes in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Baker Hughes in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the first quarter worth $34,000. 96.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Baker Hughes

(Get Rating)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.