Runway Growth Finance Corp. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.36 Per Share (NASDAQ:RWAY)

Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Rating) – B. Riley issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Runway Growth Finance in a report released on Friday, September 16th. B. Riley analyst B. Rowe anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $12.50 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Runway Growth Finance’s current full-year earnings is $1.39 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Runway Growth Finance’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

Get Runway Growth Finance alerts:

Runway Growth Finance Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RWAY opened at $12.00 on Monday. Runway Growth Finance has a 52-week low of $10.76 and a 52-week high of $14.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.71 and a 200-day moving average of $13.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $489.12 million and a PE ratio of 14.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Runway Growth Finance

Runway Growth Finance ( NASDAQ:RWAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Runway Growth Finance had a net margin of 39.17% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $25.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.95 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RWAY. Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Runway Growth Finance during the 4th quarter valued at $256,139,000. Ares Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Runway Growth Finance during the 4th quarter valued at $11,194,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Runway Growth Finance in the 4th quarter worth $4,487,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Runway Growth Finance by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,144,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,255,000 after buying an additional 255,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Runway Growth Finance in the 4th quarter worth $2,441,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Runway Growth Finance news, Director John F. Engel bought 8,178 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.23 per share, for a total transaction of $100,016.94. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,016.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders purchased 10,178 shares of company stock valued at $125,137 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Runway Growth Finance Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. This is a boost from Runway Growth Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.00%. Runway Growth Finance’s payout ratio is currently 155.29%.

Runway Growth Finance Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in senior-secured loans to late stage and growth companies. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the technology, life sciences, healthcare and information services, business services and select consumer services and products sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Runway Growth Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Runway Growth Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.