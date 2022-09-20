Rupee Price Reaches $0.0004 (RUP)

Rupee (RUP) traded 79.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 20th. Rupee has a market cap of $16,828.20 and approximately $36.00 worth of Rupee was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Rupee has traded 65% higher against the dollar. One Rupee coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001116 BTC.

Open Rights Exchange (ORE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000042 BTC.

NIX (NIX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Galactrum (ORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

STRAKS (STAK) traded down 73% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OREO (ORE) traded 42% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Outrace (ORE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ORE Token (ORE) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Autobusd (ABS) traded 23.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Scribe Network (SCRIBE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Rupee

Rupee is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 30th, 2017. Rupee’s total supply is 44,156,650 coins. Rupee’s official Twitter account is @RupeeBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Rupee is rupeeblockchain.org. The official message board for Rupee is medium.com/rupeeblockchainblog. The Reddit community for Rupee is /r/rupeeblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Rupee

According to CryptoCompare, “Rupee (RUP) is a Cryptocurrency that is based upon a Dash Fork, with PoS (Proof of Stake) algorithm instead of the previous version that was PoW-based (Proof of Work) with optional privacy PrivateSend and InstantSend functions. Focused in the South Asia region, RUP will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them and has a digital wallet service available on the website as well, where it is possible to store, monitor and manage digital assets.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupee directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rupee should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rupee using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

