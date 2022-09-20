Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Sabine Royalty Trust Stock Up 3.8 %

SBR stock opened at $78.79 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.33. Sabine Royalty Trust has a 12 month low of $38.83 and a 12 month high of $90.73.

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The energy company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $28.04 million for the quarter. Sabine Royalty Trust had a net margin of 96.53% and a return on equity of 774.40%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sabine Royalty Trust

About Sabine Royalty Trust

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Sabine Royalty Trust during the first quarter worth $43,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Sabine Royalty Trust during the second quarter worth $49,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in Sabine Royalty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Sabine Royalty Trust by 40.7% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period.

Sabine Royalty Trust holds royalty and mineral interests in various producing oil and gas properties in the United States. The company's royalty and mineral interests include landowner's royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and other similar non-participatory interest in certain producing and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties located in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.

