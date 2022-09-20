SafeInsure (SINS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $9,675.14

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 54.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. One SafeInsure coin can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. SafeInsure has a market capitalization of $9,675.14 and approximately $1.00 worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SafeInsure has traded 39.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.13 or 0.00122557 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005300 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005299 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002348 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $167.38 or 0.00887022 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About SafeInsure

SafeInsure’s total supply is 23,305,829 coins. SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure and its Facebook page is accessible here. SafeInsure’s official website is www.safeinsure.io.

SafeInsure Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Safeinsure is a decentralized insurance marketplace bringing equitable price discovery and global access to insurance policy shoppers worldwide. SafeInsure puts consumer power back in the user's hands with an insurance marketplace on the blockchain.The SafeInsure marketplace has a native currency, the SafeInsure coin (SINS). All transactions made between insurance policy providers and consumers will require SINS. Additionally, insurance-related products and insurance pools will require SINS. In effect, the only currency accepted within the SafeInsure ecosystem is SINS.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeInsure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeInsure should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafeInsure using one of the exchanges listed above.

