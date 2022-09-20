Safex Cash (SFX) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $1,794.00

Safex Cash (SFX) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 20th. Safex Cash has a market capitalization of $428,641.10 and approximately $1,794.00 worth of Safex Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Safex Cash has traded 18.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Safex Cash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0024 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Equilibria (XEQ) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001247 BTC.

PengolinCoin (PGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Nibble (NBXC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Safex Cash

Safex Cash (CRYPTO:SFX) is a coin. It launched on November 16th, 2021. Safex Cash’s total supply is 180,957,129 coins and its circulating supply is 175,957,129 coins. Safex Cash’s official Twitter account is @safex. Safex Cash’s official website is safex.io.

Safex Cash Coin Trading

