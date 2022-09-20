Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) Receives Average Rating of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGY – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Reduce” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.20.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Salvatore Ferragamo from €16.00 ($16.33) to €14.50 ($14.80) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo from €15.00 ($15.31) to €14.00 ($14.29) in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo from €12.70 ($12.96) to €13.00 ($13.27) in a research note on Thursday, September 8th.

Salvatore Ferragamo Price Performance

OTCMKTS SFRGY opened at $7.47 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.36. Salvatore Ferragamo has a 1 year low of $6.98 and a 1 year high of $13.42.

About Salvatore Ferragamo

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A., through its subsidiaries, creates, produces, and sells luxury goods for men and women in Italy, rest of Europe, North America, Japan, the Asia Pacific, and Central and South America. The company offers men's and women's footwear; leather goods, such as handbags, suitcases, belts, wallets, and other men's and women's leather accessories; and knitwear, clothes for formal occasions, sportswear, and leisure wear, as well as outerwear, such as husky jackets, ponchos, and leather garments.

