Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Receives $24.44 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.44.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Samsara from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Samsara to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Samsara from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Samsara from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Samsara to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th.

In other Samsara news, insider Benjamin Calderon sold 39,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $556,407.15. Following the sale, the insider now owns 167,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,343,172.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,103 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.59, for a total transaction of $76,836.77. Following the sale, the director now owns 96,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,210,679.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Benjamin Calderon sold 39,715 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $556,407.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 167,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,343,172.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 131,380 shares of company stock valued at $1,679,892 in the last quarter.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Warburg Pincus LLC bought a new stake in shares of Samsara during the 1st quarter valued at about $113,432,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Samsara by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 5,424,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,901,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576,714 shares during the period. PointState Capital LP lifted its position in Samsara by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 4,469,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,924,000 after acquiring an additional 828,097 shares during the period. Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Samsara by 911.0% during the 1st quarter. Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,119,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,001,000 after acquiring an additional 3,712,411 shares during the period. Finally, Abdiel Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in Samsara during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,557,000. Institutional investors own 23.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IOT opened at $12.39 on Friday. Samsara has a 1 year low of $8.72 and a 1 year high of $31.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.64.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $153.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.70 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Samsara will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

