SaTT Tops One Day Trading Volume of $61,731.00 (SATT)

SaTT (SATT) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 20th. One SaTT coin can currently be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, SaTT has traded 96% higher against the US dollar. SaTT has a total market capitalization of $3.92 million and approximately $61,731.00 worth of SaTT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SaTT Profile

SaTT’s launch date was April 26th, 2018. SaTT’s total supply is 12,270,063,310 coins and its circulating supply is 3,244,898,181 coins. SaTT’s official Twitter account is @SaTT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SaTT is www.satt-token.com. The official message board for SaTT is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=3407522.0.

Buying and Selling SaTT

According to CryptoCompare, “SaTT aims to change the transaction between advertisers and content editors to be instant, transparent and secure! The SaTT is an ERC20 token created to facilitate advertising transactions with a smart contract. No more late payments or expensive banking services. A decentralized system for quantifying the results of a campaign thanks to third-party applications and smart contract. “

