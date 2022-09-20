Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) Shares Acquired by WBH Advisory Inc.

WBH Advisory Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 57,036 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,904 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $1,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 103.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 48,156,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,616,000 after purchasing an additional 24,488,897 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 97.5% during the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 34,383,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,816,000 after buying an additional 16,972,352 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 142.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,278,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,946,000 after acquiring an additional 10,728,461 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 111.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,545,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,715,000 after purchasing an additional 9,233,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 108.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,292,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,613,000 after purchasing an additional 3,268,354 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHH opened at $20.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.77. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $20.05 and a twelve month high of $26.54.

