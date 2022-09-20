Scout24 (ETR:G24) Given a €67.30 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Scout24 (ETR:G24 – Get Rating) has been given a €67.30 ($68.67) price objective by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 23.26% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on G24. Berenberg Bank set a €70.00 ($71.43) price target on shares of Scout24 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €79.00 ($80.61) price target on shares of Scout24 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.00 ($76.53) price target on shares of Scout24 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Barclays set a €70.00 ($71.43) price target on shares of Scout24 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, UBS Group set a €69.00 ($70.41) price objective on shares of Scout24 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

G24 stock opened at €54.60 ($55.71) on Tuesday. Scout24 has a 52-week low of €46.90 ($47.86) and a 52-week high of €66.16 ($67.51). The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €56.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is €55.62. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 48.75.

Scout24 SE operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. The company offers Realtor Lead Engine and Immoverkauf24 products for selling real estate; Mortgage Lead Engine, a product to finance real estate; FLOWFACT and Propstack, a CRM software solution for real estate agents; and TenantPlus+ provides rental properties.

