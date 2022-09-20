SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.
SeaChange International Stock Up 8.3 %
NASDAQ SEAC opened at $0.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.03 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.05. SeaChange International has a 12-month low of $0.38 and a 12-month high of $3.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.79.
In other news, major shareholder Karen Singer purchased 98,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.60 per share, with a total value of $58,957.20. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 6,875,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,125,369.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 1,103,083 shares of company stock valued at $632,996. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.
SeaChange International, Inc provides multiscreen, advertising, and premium over the top (OTT) video products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management, and distribution of video and advertising content worldwide. The company offers video products, including video back-office, a software platform that enables content and service providers to manage, monetize and deliver a seamless viewing experience to subscribers across televisions, personal computers (PCs), tablets, smart phones, and other IP-enabled devices; and media asset management software, which is used to receive, manage and publish video content for viewing on televisions, tablets, PCs and other consumer devices.
