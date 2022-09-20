SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.

SeaChange International Stock Up 8.3 %

NASDAQ SEAC opened at $0.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.03 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.05. SeaChange International has a 12-month low of $0.38 and a 12-month high of $3.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.79.

Get SeaChange International alerts:

Insider Transactions at SeaChange International

In other news, major shareholder Karen Singer purchased 98,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.60 per share, with a total value of $58,957.20. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 6,875,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,125,369.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 1,103,083 shares of company stock valued at $632,996. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SeaChange International

About SeaChange International

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEAC. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in SeaChange International by 689.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 386,858 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 337,858 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in SeaChange International by 6.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,819,336 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 114,207 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new position in SeaChange International during the first quarter worth $41,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of SeaChange International in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of SeaChange International in the first quarter valued at $39,000. 26.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

SeaChange International, Inc provides multiscreen, advertising, and premium over the top (OTT) video products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management, and distribution of video and advertising content worldwide. The company offers video products, including video back-office, a software platform that enables content and service providers to manage, monetize and deliver a seamless viewing experience to subscribers across televisions, personal computers (PCs), tablets, smart phones, and other IP-enabled devices; and media asset management software, which is used to receive, manage and publish video content for viewing on televisions, tablets, PCs and other consumer devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SeaChange International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaChange International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.