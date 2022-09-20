Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SGEN. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Seagen from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Seagen from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. StockNews.com raised Seagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Seagen from $157.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Seagen from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.36.

NASDAQ SGEN opened at $139.42 on Friday. Seagen has a twelve month low of $105.43 and a twelve month high of $192.79. The company has a market cap of $25.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.60 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $165.40 and its 200 day moving average is $152.91.

Seagen ( NASDAQ:SGEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.09. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 24.33% and a negative net margin of 41.61%. The company had revenue of $497.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.47) EPS. Seagen’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Seagen will post -3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.46, for a total value of $127,775.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,752,443.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 34,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $6,234,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,084 shares in the company, valued at $11,175,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.46, for a total transaction of $127,775.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,752,443.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,972 shares of company stock valued at $8,000,443. Corporate insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Seagen in the fourth quarter valued at $414,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Seagen by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 87,014 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,452,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagen during the fourth quarter valued at about $417,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagen during the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Seagen by 121.3% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,353 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 2,386 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

