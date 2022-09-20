Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) PT Lowered to $56.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $56.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Sealed Air from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $80.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Sealed Air to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sealed Air from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Sealed Air from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Sealed Air from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $68.18.

Sealed Air Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of SEE opened at $49.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.92. The company has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.17. Sealed Air has a one year low of $47.89 and a one year high of $70.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Sealed Air Dividend Announcement

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 320.73% and a net margin of 9.56%. Sealed Air’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Sealed Air will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is 21.74%.

Insider Transactions at Sealed Air

In other news, SVP Sergio A. Pupkin bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.66 per share, with a total value of $57,660.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,637,829.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Sealed Air news, Director Henry R. Keizer purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.25 per share, with a total value of $27,625.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,763 shares in the company, valued at $1,147,155.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sergio A. Pupkin acquired 1,000 shares of Sealed Air stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.66 per share, with a total value of $57,660.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,748 shares in the company, valued at $2,637,829.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 7,000 shares of company stock worth $395,640. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SEE. Amundi raised its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 4.8% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 538,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,318,000 after purchasing an additional 24,518 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management acquired a new position in Sealed Air during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $364,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Sealed Air by 8.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Sealed Air by 7.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 604,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,919,000 after acquiring an additional 40,380 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 144.9% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 34,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after acquiring an additional 20,363 shares in the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Further Reading

