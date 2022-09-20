Seaport Res Ptn Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Innospec in a research note issued on Wednesday, September 14th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $1.43 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.44. The consensus estimate for Innospec’s current full-year earnings is $5.93 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Innospec’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.53 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.07 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.60 EPS.

Get Innospec alerts:

Innospec Stock Performance

Innospec stock opened at $89.91 on Monday. Innospec has a 52-week low of $81.00 and a 52-week high of $106.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $95.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 1.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Innospec

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IOSP. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Innospec by 115.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,072 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Innospec by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 74,103 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,098,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Innospec in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,610,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Innospec in the 2nd quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Innospec by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,364 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in various fuels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Innospec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innospec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.