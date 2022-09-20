Seaport Res Ptn Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Innospec in a research note issued on Wednesday, September 14th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $1.43 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.44. The consensus estimate for Innospec’s current full-year earnings is $5.93 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Innospec’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.53 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.07 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.60 EPS.
Innospec Stock Performance
Innospec stock opened at $89.91 on Monday. Innospec has a 52-week low of $81.00 and a 52-week high of $106.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $95.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 1.15.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Innospec
Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in various fuels.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Innospec (IOSP)
- Lucid is Looking Like a Clear EV Winner
- Still Lovin’ It: Investors Keep Visiting McDonald’s
- Did FedEx Just Deliver A Buying Opportunity?
- Autozone Shifts Back Into Rally-Mode, New Highs Are In Sight
- Upwork Shares Stumble into Bargain Territory
Receive News & Ratings for Innospec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innospec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.