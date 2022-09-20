Seaport Res Ptn Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR)

Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn cut their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Quaker Chemical in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 14th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $7.98 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $8.69. The consensus estimate for Quaker Chemical’s current full-year earnings is $5.97 per share.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $492.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.00 million. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 7.39%. Quaker Chemical’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS.

Quaker Chemical Stock Up 1.2 %

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Quaker Chemical from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Shares of KWR opened at $159.29 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.26 and a beta of 1.29. Quaker Chemical has a 12-month low of $129.79 and a 12-month high of $276.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $168.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Institutional Trading of Quaker Chemical

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Quaker Chemical by 3,616.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 446 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Quaker Chemical by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 754 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Quaker Chemical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Quaker Chemical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $170,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.88% of the company’s stock.

Quaker Chemical Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be issued a $0.435 dividend. This is a boost from Quaker Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Quaker Chemical’s payout ratio is 35.70%.

Quaker Chemical Company Profile

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. The company operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses.

