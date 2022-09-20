Sentinel Chain (SENC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $79,960.57

Sentinel Chain (SENC) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 20th. Over the last week, Sentinel Chain has traded 10.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Sentinel Chain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Sentinel Chain has a total market capitalization of $79,960.57 and approximately $13,194.00 worth of Sentinel Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.01 or 0.00120105 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005220 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005219 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002339 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.34 or 0.00873491 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Sentinel Chain

Sentinel Chain was first traded on March 5th, 2018. Sentinel Chain’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,269,666 coins. Sentinel Chain’s official website is www.sentinel-chain.org. The Reddit community for Sentinel Chain is /r/sentinelchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Sentinel Chain is www.medium.com/sentinelchain. Sentinel Chain’s official Twitter account is @sentinelchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Sentinel Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinal Chain is a B2B blockchain-based marketplace that aims to provide affordable and secure financial services to the unbanked. The project's team will create a process that transforms livestock from ‘dead capital’ to a fungible asset with a transparent and clearly defined value.The Sentinel Chain Token (SENC) will be an ERC20-compatible token that allows global financial service providers and SENC token holders to participate in the Sentinel Chain marketplace.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sentinel Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

