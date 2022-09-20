SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Has $5.90 Million Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 582 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises approximately 2.4% of SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $5,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. PFS Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 8,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 8,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 68,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,767,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Overbrook Management Corp lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Overbrook Management Corp now owns 2,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. 71.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PepsiCo stock opened at $168.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $232.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.41, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.55. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $149.48 and a fifty-two week high of $181.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $173.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.83.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $20.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.51 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 52.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.28%.

PEP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. UBS Group dropped their target price on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays dropped their target price on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.00.

In related news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total value of $600,191.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,842,376.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total transaction of $300,078.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,135,292.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total value of $600,191.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,577 shares in the company, valued at $8,842,376.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

