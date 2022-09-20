SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Sells 260 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC decreased its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,845 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $14,241,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its position in NVIDIA by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 19,105 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,619,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Rokos Capital Management LLP bought a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,381,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its position in NVIDIA by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 13,413 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,945,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its position in NVIDIA by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 5,922 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NVDA opened at $133.82 on Tuesday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $126.17 and a 1-year high of $346.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.75. The company has a market capitalization of $333.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.69.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.05). NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 5.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $228.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $285.00 to $248.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Atlantic Securities dropped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $210.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.68.

About NVIDIA

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.