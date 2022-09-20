SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2,407.50.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of SGS from CHF 3,000 to CHF 2,290 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of SGS from CHF 2,640 to CHF 2,290 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of SGS from CHF 3,000 to CHF 2,350 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of SGS from CHF 3,100 to CHF 2,700 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SGSOY opened at $23.47 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. SGS has a 52-week low of $21.01 and a 52-week high of $33.82.

About SGS

SGS SA provides inspection, verification, testing, certification, and quality assurance services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Connectivity & Products, Health & Nutrition, Industries & Environment, Natural Resources and Knowledge.

