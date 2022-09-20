Share Repurchase Program Declared by Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) Board of Directors

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 15th, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase up to 9.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

NYSE:ARW opened at $97.40 on Tuesday. Arrow Electronics has a 1 year low of $94.45 and a 1 year high of $137.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.84, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.38.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $5.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.57 by $0.21. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 26.76% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.34 EPS. Arrow Electronics’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics will post 21.81 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ARW. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Arrow Electronics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded Arrow Electronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Arrow Electronics from $158.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

