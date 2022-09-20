Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SMED. Stifel Nicolaus cut Sharps Compliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Barrington Research downgraded Sharps Compliance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Lake Street Capital downgraded Sharps Compliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sharps Compliance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.50.

Get Sharps Compliance alerts:

Sharps Compliance Stock Performance

Shares of SMED stock opened at $8.75 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.90. The stock has a market cap of $170.01 million, a PE ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 1.28. Sharps Compliance has a 1 year low of $2.83 and a 1 year high of $9.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sharps Compliance

Sharps Compliance Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Needham Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sharps Compliance by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 245,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 47,000 shares during the period. Millrace Asset Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sharps Compliance by 20.1% in the first quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 281,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 47,222 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sharps Compliance in the fourth quarter valued at $193,000. Walthausen & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sharps Compliance in the first quarter valued at $2,043,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Sharps Compliance by 67.8% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 118,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 47,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.06% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Recovery System to treat used needles, syringes, and other used healthcare products; Route-Based Pickup Service, a medical and hazardous waste pick-up services; and MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and disposal of unwanted and expired ultimate-user medications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sharps Compliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sharps Compliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.