Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) PT Lowered to $40.00 at Morgan Stanley

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $44.00 to $40.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.43% from the stock’s previous close.

SHOP has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Shopify from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Shopify from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Shopify from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Shopify in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Shopify from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.18.

Shares of NYSE SHOP opened at $32.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 11.17 and a current ratio of 11.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.85. Shopify has a fifty-two week low of $29.07 and a fifty-two week high of $176.29. The company has a market cap of $41.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.74 and a beta of 1.82.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Shopify had a negative net margin of 38.01% and a negative return on equity of 1.61%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Shopify will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SHOP. Farmers Trust Co. raised its stake in Shopify by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 735 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC raised its stake in Shopify by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 2,560 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Shopify by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Dell Group LLC raised its stake in Shopify by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 197 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 54.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

