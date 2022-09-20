Short Interest in ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) Decreases By 15.4%

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,920,000 shares, a decrease of 15.4% from the August 15th total of 2,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 920,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

ADTRAN Stock Performance

Shares of ADTN opened at $18.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $902.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.35 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.93. ADTRAN has a 1 year low of $16.30 and a 1 year high of $25.47.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.07. ADTRAN had a negative net margin of 2.20% and a positive return on equity of 4.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. Equities analysts expect that ADTRAN will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADTRAN Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. ADTRAN’s payout ratio is -128.57%.

In other ADTRAN news, CEO Brian Protiva sold 26,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total transaction of $652,984.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,609 shares in the company, valued at $8,146,205.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ADTRAN

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADTN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in ADTRAN by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,670 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in ADTRAN by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,839 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in ADTRAN by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,944 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in ADTRAN by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 258,538 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,903,000 after purchasing an additional 31,447 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in ADTRAN by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 374,143 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $8,542,000 after purchasing an additional 42,895 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on ADTN. Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of ADTRAN in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of ADTRAN from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of ADTRAN in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of ADTRAN from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of ADTRAN to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

About ADTRAN

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc develops and provides network access solutions. It is a global provider of open, disaggregated networking and communications equipment that enable voice, data, video and internet communications across any network infrastructure. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Huntsville, AL.

