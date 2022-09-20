Short Interest in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCP) Rises By 13.3%

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,400 shares, a growth of 13.3% from the August 15th total of 18,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

AGNC Investment Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ AGNCP opened at $20.76 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.92. AGNC Investment has a 1-year low of $19.73 and a 1-year high of $25.59.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.3828 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.38%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AGNC Investment stock. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in AGNC Investment Corp. ( NASDAQ:AGNCP Get Rating ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

(Get Rating)

AGNC Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the United States government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.