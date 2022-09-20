Short Interest in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCP) Rises By 13.3%

Posted by on Sep 20th, 2022

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCPGet Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,400 shares, a growth of 13.3% from the August 15th total of 18,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

AGNC Investment Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ AGNCP opened at $20.76 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.92. AGNC Investment has a 1-year low of $19.73 and a 1-year high of $25.59.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.3828 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.38%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AGNC Investment

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AGNC Investment stock. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCPGet Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AGNC Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the United States government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.