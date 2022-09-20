Short Interest in Agrify Co. (NASDAQ:AGFY) Rises By 17.0%

Agrify Co. (NASDAQ:AGFY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,570,000 shares, a growth of 17.0% from the August 15th total of 3,050,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 472,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.6 days. Approximately 14.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Agrify Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of AGFY stock opened at $0.51 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.52. Agrify has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $26.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.53 million, a PE ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($3.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($3.08). Agrify had a negative net margin of 145.07% and a negative return on equity of 34.16%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Agrify will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGFY. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Agrify in the second quarter valued at $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Agrify by 122.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 8,886 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Agrify in the first quarter valued at $101,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Agrify during the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agrify by 72.3% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 43,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 18,178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.46% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Roth Capital lowered Agrify from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Agrify Corporation develops precision hardware and software cultivation and extraction solutions for the cannabis and hemp industry in the United States. The company offers vertical farming units and Agrify Insights Software-as-a-Service software; integrated grow racks and LED grow lights; and non-proprietary products designed, engineered, and manufactured by third parties, such as air cleaning systems and pesticide-free surface protection products.

