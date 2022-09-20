Short Interest in Agrify Co. (NASDAQ:AGFY) Rises By 17.0%

Agrify Co. (NASDAQ:AGFY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,570,000 shares, a growth of 17.0% from the August 15th total of 3,050,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 472,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.6 days. Approximately 14.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Agrify Trading Down 4.0 %
Shares of AGFY stock opened at $0.51 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.52. Agrify has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $26.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.53 million, a PE ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.66.
Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($3.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($3.08). Agrify had a negative net margin of 145.07% and a negative return on equity of 34.16%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Agrify will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Roth Capital lowered Agrify from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th.
Agrify Corporation develops precision hardware and software cultivation and extraction solutions for the cannabis and hemp industry in the United States. The company offers vertical farming units and Agrify Insights Software-as-a-Service software; integrated grow racks and LED grow lights; and non-proprietary products designed, engineered, and manufactured by third parties, such as air cleaning systems and pesticide-free surface protection products.
