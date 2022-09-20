Short Interest in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) Increases By 15.4%

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 102,880,000 shares, a growth of 15.4% from the August 15th total of 89,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,760,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

In related news, CAO Chris A. Cox sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY grew its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 3,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 136.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 417.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment from $4.00 to $2.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of AMC Entertainment to $0.50 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of AMC Entertainment to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of AMC Entertainment to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of AMC Entertainment from $1.50 to $1.25 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $2.80.

Shares of AMC stock opened at $9.18 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.81. AMC Entertainment has a 52 week low of $7.89 and a 52 week high of $45.95. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 1.60.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 162.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that AMC Entertainment will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.0025 dividend. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. As of March 1, 2022, it operated approximately 950 theatres and 10,600 screens. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

