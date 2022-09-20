Short Interest in American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB) Decreases By 9.9%

American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 108,700 shares, a decrease of 9.9% from the August 15th total of 120,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.8 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

American National Bankshares Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of American National Bankshares stock opened at $34.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $363.22 million, a P/E ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.34. American National Bankshares has a 12-month low of $31.03 and a 12-month high of $40.34.

American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $26.33 million during the quarter. American National Bankshares had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 34.24%.

American National Bankshares Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American National Bankshares

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. American National Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 31.20%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMNB. Smith Salley & Associates boosted its position in shares of American National Bankshares by 22.8% in the first quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 256,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,667,000 after acquiring an additional 47,703 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of American National Bankshares by 225.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 12,108 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American National Bankshares by 16.2% in the second quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 76,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after acquiring an additional 10,625 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of American National Bankshares by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 128,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,853,000 after acquiring an additional 9,700 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of American National Bankshares by 2.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 432,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,300,000 after acquiring an additional 8,302 shares during the period. 40.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American National Bankshares Company Profile

American National Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services. The company operates in two segments, Community Banking and Wealth Management. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits.

