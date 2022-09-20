Short Interest in Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAF) Rises By 7.2%

Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 398,300 shares, an increase of 7.2% from the August 15th total of 371,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3,983.0 days.
Atos Price Performance
Atos has a 1-year low of $9.01 and a 1-year high of $53.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.05.
About Atos
