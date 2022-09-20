Short Interest in Aura Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AURA) Drops By 7.6%

Aura Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AURA – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,220,000 shares, a decline of 7.6% from the August 15th total of 1,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 107,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.4 days. Currently, 6.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Matrix Capital Management Company LP acquired a new position in Aura Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,837,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aura Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,318,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new position in Aura Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,318,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Aura Biosciences by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 603,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,551,000 after acquiring an additional 109,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Aura Biosciences by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 343,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,863,000 after acquiring an additional 41,225 shares in the last quarter. 53.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AURA opened at $15.05 on Tuesday. Aura Biosciences has a 1-year low of $11.98 and a 1-year high of $26.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.51.

Separately, JMP Securities assumed coverage on Aura Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.67.

Aura Biosciences, Inc operates as a biotechnology company that develops therapies to treat cancer. The company develops virus-like drug conjugates (VDC) technology platform for the treat tumors of high unmet need in ocular and urologic oncology. It develops AU-011, a VDC candidate for the treatment of primary choroidal melanoma.

