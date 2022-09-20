Short Interest in Autoneum Holding AG (OTCMKTS:ATNNF) Drops By 8.2%

Autoneum Holding AG (OTCMKTS:ATNNF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a drop of 8.2% from the August 15th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ATNNF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Autoneum from CHF 175 to CHF 110 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Autoneum from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th.

Get Autoneum alerts:

Autoneum Stock Performance

Autoneum stock opened at $165.87 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.87. Autoneum has a 52-week low of $165.87 and a 52-week high of $165.87.

About Autoneum

Autoneum Holding AG develops and manufactures acoustic and thermal management solutions for the automotive market. It offers multifunctional and lightweight components and systems for noise and heat protection. The company provides engine and e-motor encapsulations, frunks, outer dashes, hoodliners, engine top covers, engine and body-mounted absorbers, and outer trunk floor insulators; and underbody products, including under floor and under engine shields, wheelhouse outer liners, outer tunnel and floor insulators, battery electromagnetic shields, under battery shields, and heatshields, as well as battery and spare wheel pans.

Further Reading

