Short Interest in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Increases By 6.9%

BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,310,000 shares, a growth of 6.9% from the August 15th total of 4,030,000 shares. Currently, 5.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 633,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.8 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BKU shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of BankUnited to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of BankUnited to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of BankUnited from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BankUnited from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of BankUnited from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BankUnited has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

Get BankUnited alerts:

BankUnited Price Performance

BankUnited stock opened at $38.63 on Tuesday. BankUnited has a 52 week low of $33.90 and a 52 week high of $46.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.25.

BankUnited Dividend Announcement

BankUnited ( NYSE:BKU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $238.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.42 million. BankUnited had a net margin of 32.13% and a return on equity of 12.00%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that BankUnited will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 14th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.25%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in BankUnited by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,684,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,898,000 after purchasing an additional 252,653 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of BankUnited by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,887,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,895,000 after acquiring an additional 177,718 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of BankUnited by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,951,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,742,000 after acquiring an additional 297,652 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of BankUnited by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,681,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,390,000 after acquiring an additional 39,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of BankUnited by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,318,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,895,000 after acquiring an additional 240,482 shares during the last quarter. 93.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BankUnited Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BankUnited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankUnited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.