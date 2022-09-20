Short Interest in Ceconomy AG (OTCMKTS:MTTRY) Declines By 11.7%

Ceconomy AG (OTCMKTS:MTTRY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a decline of 11.7% from the August 15th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Ceconomy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €2.70 ($2.76) price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th.

Ceconomy Stock Performance

Shares of MTTRY stock opened at $0.26 on Tuesday. Ceconomy has a twelve month low of $0.23 and a twelve month high of $0.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.56.

About Ceconomy

Ceconomy AG engages in the consumer electronics retail business. The company operates approximately 850 stores in 14 countries under the MediaMarkt brand; and approximately 170 stores in 3 countries under the Saturn brand. It also operates Flip4New for selling used electronic articles online. In addition, the company offers professional assistance for the installation, connection, and troubleshooting of electronic devices at home under the Deutsche Technikberatung brand.

